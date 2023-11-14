Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

