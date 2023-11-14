Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $33,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,550. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

