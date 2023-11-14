Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $58,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,382,000 after acquiring an additional 518,233 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 43.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.77. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

