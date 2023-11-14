Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

