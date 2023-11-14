Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,721,000 after buying an additional 1,087,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after buying an additional 2,546,489 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,592 shares of company stock worth $11,455,015 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on KO
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
