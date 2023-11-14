Stantec Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stantec in a report released on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stantec has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $71.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth approximately $185,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,382,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,409,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,542,000 after purchasing an additional 338,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 38.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 327,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after acquiring an additional 320,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.