Stantec (NYSE:STN) Raised to “Outperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.99. Stantec has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 240.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

