Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

