Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

SBUX stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. 1,323,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,329,367. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

