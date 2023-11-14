Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

