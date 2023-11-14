State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,877 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in State Street were worth $47,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 85.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

