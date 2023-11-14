Stelco (TSE:STL) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Canada

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.

