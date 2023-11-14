StockNews.com Downgrades Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.86.

Get Trimble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,840 shares of company stock valued at $528,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.