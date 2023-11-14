StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
