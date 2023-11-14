StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

