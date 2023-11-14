StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROWFree Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.75 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

