StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.75 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.99.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
