StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.75 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About U.S. Global Investors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

