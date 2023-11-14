StockNews.com Lowers KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,327,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 107,023 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

