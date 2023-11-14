StockNews.com Upgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to “Buy”

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
