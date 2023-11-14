StockNews.com Upgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to “Buy”

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $123.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day moving average is $128.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.