Summit X LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. increased its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,755,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,164,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,965 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 150,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 97,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.51. 1,827,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.48 and a 200-day moving average of $158.75.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

