Summit X LLC Acquires 124 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 44,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 159,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 159,108 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK traded up $5.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.53. 208,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,539. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day moving average is $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

