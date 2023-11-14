Summit X LLC Acquires 347 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $8.60 on Tuesday, hitting $251.73. 392,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,556. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.88 and its 200 day moving average is $253.52.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

