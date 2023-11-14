Summit X LLC Acquires 728 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 74,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,904,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $134.73. The stock had a trading volume of 69,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,497. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $136.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.52.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

