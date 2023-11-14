Summit X LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7,989.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $196.87. 303,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,009. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.48 and a 12-month high of $199.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

