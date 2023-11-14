Summit X LLC Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.0% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.77. 214,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,171. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

