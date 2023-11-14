Summit X LLC Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,926. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.