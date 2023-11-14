Summit X LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $152.84. 1,354,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.78. The firm has a market cap of $360.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

