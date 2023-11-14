Summit X LLC Buys 211 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GPC traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $138.08. 104,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.33 and its 200-day moving average is $153.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

