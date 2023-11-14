Summit X LLC Buys 212 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,929,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $148.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,854. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.16.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

