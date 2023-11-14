Summit X LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IFRA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. 203,132 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

