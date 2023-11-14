Summit X LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Summit X LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 519,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.12. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

