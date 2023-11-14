Summit X LLC Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.40.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $9.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $545.57. The company had a trading volume of 53,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,983. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $545.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

