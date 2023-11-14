Summit X LLC Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 920,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.