Summit X LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.