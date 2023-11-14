Summit X LLC Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $547,104,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.23. The company had a trading volume of 318,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.57. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.