Summit X LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $22.10 on Tuesday, hitting $676.70. 281,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $606.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.09. ASML Holding has a one year low of $529.01 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

