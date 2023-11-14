Summit X LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit X LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,058,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,202,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.