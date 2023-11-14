Summit X LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit X LLC owned 0.91% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.