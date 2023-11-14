Summit X LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 2.0% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

ORLY stock traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, hitting $1,000.19. 55,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,226. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $929.38 and a 200-day moving average of $933.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total value of $3,983,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total value of $3,983,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,932,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

