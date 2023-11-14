Summit X LLC Has $8.27 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 2.0% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.51. 49,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.08 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

