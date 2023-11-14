Summit X LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summit X LLC lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $36.38 on Tuesday, hitting $3,155.59. The company had a trading volume of 68,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,581. The firm has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,002.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,880.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,899.31 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

