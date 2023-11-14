Summit X LLC Has $874,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,102.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $5,762,026 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $15.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $778.46. 98,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $755.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $632.45 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

