Summit X LLC Has $981,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in FedEx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 3.1 %

FDX stock traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.91. The stock had a trading volume of 317,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.