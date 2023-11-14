Summit X LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC owned 0.18% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 764.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 230,297 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 141,463 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. 11,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

