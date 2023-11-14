Summit X LLC Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,010,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,348 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.29. 2,227,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,815. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.48 and a 200 day moving average of $208.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $168.52 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

