Summit X LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $597,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 546.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $792,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT remained flat at $22.02 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,168,782 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

