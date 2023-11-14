Summit X LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $542,703,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.47. 1,156,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

