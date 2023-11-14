Summit X LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $153.44. 879,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

