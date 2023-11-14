Summit X LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Geron worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 24.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 996,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Geron by 23.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 707,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,258 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 76.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 22.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,696. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Geron

Geron Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.