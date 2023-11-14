Summit X LLC Purchases 724 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit X LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,767. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

