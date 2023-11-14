Summit X LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Citigroup by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 3.4 %

C stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. 6,244,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,499,822. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

