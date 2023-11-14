Summit X LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.
About Fidelity High Dividend ETF
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
